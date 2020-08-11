Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.08. 707,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,149. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.12 and a 200 day moving average of $293.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

