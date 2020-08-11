Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,563 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3,019.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 10.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 38.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $336.11 million, a PE ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $217.01 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on LE shares. TheStreet cut Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

