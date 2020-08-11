Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $61.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.87.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,165,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

