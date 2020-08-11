Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Short Interest Down 77.7% in February

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the January 31st total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.3 days.

PNXGF remained flat at $$7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNXGF shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Legal & General Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.