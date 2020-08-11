Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Position Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Linde by 9.8% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 371,462 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $245.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $251.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

