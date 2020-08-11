LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LiveRamp updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

RAMP traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.07. 751,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,346. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $56.08.

In related news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $34,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rowe boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

