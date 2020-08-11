Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Raised by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,294,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

LMT traded up $6.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,270. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.20. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

