Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) is Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 3.6% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned 0.07% of Markel worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Markel by 24.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the second quarter worth $1,467,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 0.7% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL traded up $9.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,099.15. The company had a trading volume of 36,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,703. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $952.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,006.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,048.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

