Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Short Interest Update

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.34.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $328.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total transaction of $4,324,204.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026,031 shares of company stock valued at $310,833,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares during the period. Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 230,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,567,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.