Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MCFT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercraft Boat has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.80.

MCFT traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 55,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,946. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $387.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 17.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 114,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

