Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

MCFT stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.53. 47,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $387.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.38. Mastercraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 25.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 8.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,052,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 80,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

