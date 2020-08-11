Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.
MCFT stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.53. 47,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $387.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.38. Mastercraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.
Mastercraft Boat Company Profile
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.
