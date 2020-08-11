Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.19

Megastar Development Corp (CVE:MDV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and a P/E ratio of -17.27.

About Megastar Development (CVE:MDV)

Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.

