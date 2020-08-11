MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 331.44%.

MGTX stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. MeiraGTx has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 14,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $223,631.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,888,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,891 shares of company stock worth $530,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

