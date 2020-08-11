Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Reduces Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 109,805 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $66,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.93. 1,883,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,438. The firm has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.56. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

