Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after buying an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,748. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $205.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.