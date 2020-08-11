Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $251.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $181.90 and a 12 month high of $271.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

