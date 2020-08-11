MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:MTFC) Announces Dividend of $1.10

MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:MTFC) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Friday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This is a boost from MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH’s previous dividend of $1.00.

OTCMKTS MTFC opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25. MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $57.37.

Get MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH alerts:

MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH Company Profile

Minster Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Minster Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers personal and business checking, and savings and money market products; certificates of deposit; and health savings and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.