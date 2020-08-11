Mission Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 16,200 Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth $4,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 622.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 117,331 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,816,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.59. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

