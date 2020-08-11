Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.60 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.