Mission Wealth Management LP Has $112,000 Position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 198.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. CNH Industrial NV has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

