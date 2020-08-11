Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $154,000 Investment in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,497,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,196 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,584,000 after buying an additional 16,985,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,098,000 after buying an additional 1,482,940 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,986,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,111,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,269,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,705 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Barclays reduced their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.