Mizuho Lowers Seven & i (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Seven & i (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seven & i from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Shares of Seven & i stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Seven & i has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Retail & Services, and Real Estate & Hotels. The Transportation segment offers passenger transportation services primarily through Shinkansen network; and conventional lines in the Kanto area and other networks.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.