Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $24.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moelis & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Moelis & Co from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 72,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $2,430,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,778 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,244 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 995,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 52.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 123,082 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 33.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

