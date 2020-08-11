Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,626,000 after purchasing an additional 286,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,771,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,662,000 after acquiring an additional 528,500 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,939,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,857,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,227 shares of company stock worth $13,886,725. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.75.

NYSE MCO traded up $4.16 on Tuesday, hitting $275.31. 19,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,003. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $296.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.