National Bank Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF)

National Bank Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STLJF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.67.

OTCMKTS:STLJF traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.70. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

