Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:EBRPY opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $22.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rice Business, Pasta Business, and Other Businesses and/or Activities. The company produces and distributes rice, rice-based products, and complementary food products; fresh and dry pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and organic food products.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.