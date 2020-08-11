Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 26.33%.

NLS traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 134,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,798. The firm has a market cap of $421.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.42. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $245,586.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,150.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

