Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.82

Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.82 and traded as high as $5.28. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 149,789 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.72). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 1,396.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the first quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter worth $74,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 25.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares during the period. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

