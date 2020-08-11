New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have increased and outperformed the industry so far in the year. Notably, the company’s business model with greater emphasis on subscription revenues and lower dependency on traditional advertising revenues as well as sturdy balance sheet puts it in better position to tide over the pandemic. This is evident from the company’s better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 results, wherein the bottom-line improved year-over-year. The company registered higher digital-only subscriptions during the quarter. Total subscription revenues are expected to increase about 10% during the third quarter. However, we note that both print and digital advertising revenues showcased a decline. Looking into the third quarter, management anticipates a sharp fall in advertising revenues owing to the coronavirus pandemic.”

NYT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

NYSE NYT opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.94. New York Times has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.25 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Times will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in New York Times in the first quarter worth $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in New York Times by 1,147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in New York Times by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

