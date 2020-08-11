NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NEWT has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $424.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.35.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.09). NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Research analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 151,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.