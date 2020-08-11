Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.33-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $403-413 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.49 million.Nice also updated its Q3 guidance to 1.33-1.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nice from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Nice from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.18.

NICE opened at $217.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.59. Nice has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $228.54.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nice will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

