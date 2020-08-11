Nomura Real Estate Holdin (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Update

Nomura Real Estate Holdin (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the January 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NMEHF remained flat at $$18.00 on Tuesday. Nomura Real Estate Holdin has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Nomura Real Estate Holdin Company Profile

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. It develops and sells condominiums and houses, elderly housing services, develops rental properties, Internet advertising services for housing, and living assistance services; develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial and logistics facilities, and hotels; and engages in the development and sale of real estate, as well as manages fitness club.

