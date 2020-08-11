Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Trimmed by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.76.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,103 shares of company stock worth $14,123,762 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

