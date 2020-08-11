Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOG. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.55.

Shares of NOG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. 2,108,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,938. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 612,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 458,779 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 948,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 580,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 129,587 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

