Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $181.56, but opened at $178.51. Novavax shares last traded at $162.54, with a volume of 9,716,109 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James F. Young bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 42.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Novavax by 36.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Novavax by 315.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

