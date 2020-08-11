NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,275 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in NOW were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at $53,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. 60,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,701. NOW Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. NOW had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NOW Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen raised NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on NOW in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

