Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 19.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000.

NAC stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

