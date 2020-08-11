NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.05.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $4.28 on Tuesday, hitting $442.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,651,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.68 and its 200-day moving average is $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $147.39 and a 52-week high of $460.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

