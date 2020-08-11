NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $446.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,684,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,647,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $460.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.95. The company has a market capitalization of $273.88 billion, a PE ratio of 83.48, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

