OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.08-2.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. OGE Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.08-2.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.71.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

