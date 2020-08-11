Olin (NYSE:OLN) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.84.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.33. 2,064,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Olin has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Olin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Olin by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.