ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

ON stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,429,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.01 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,510 shares of company stock valued at $130,485 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

