ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of ON traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. 469,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,225,093. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 113.01 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,555.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,510 shares of company stock worth $130,485. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

