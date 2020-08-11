Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 212.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 64.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 567,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,199. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.36 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

