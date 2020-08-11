Optimal Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 46.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,248 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 821.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 34.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 777.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.24.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,986. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

