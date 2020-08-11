Optimal Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 55.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,887 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 565.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.95.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $106.04. The stock had a trading volume of 560,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

