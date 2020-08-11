Optimal Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.76.

TRV stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.12. 1,063,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

