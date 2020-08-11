Optimal Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 55.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,334 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDK. AXA lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 88.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 229,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in CDK Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 406,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CDK Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

CDK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.98. 480,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,329. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.