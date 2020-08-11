Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.56. The stock had a trading volume of 880,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,413. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,859 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,844 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

