Optimal Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.22.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $2.43 on Monday, reaching $79.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,354. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $81.87.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

